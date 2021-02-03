December 11, 1946-January 30, 2021

Carl M. “Butch” Howard, 74, of Evansdale, died Saturday, January 30, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

He was born December 11, 1946 in Marshalltown, son of Ralph and Doris Staley Howard. He married Shirley Teepe on May 27, 1967 in Elk Run Heights.

Butch was employed with the Waterloo Community Schools for many years, retiring in 1995.Survivors include: his wife; a son, Lester (Denise) Howard of Waterloo; a daughter, Sharlene Howard of Dumont; four grandchildren, Amanda (Dontavious) Howard, Ashley (Sarah) Howard, Dustin (Elizabeth) Blue and Josh Blue; five great grandchildren, Hayleigh Spencer, Jaxon Blue, Shyanne Blue, Kali Blue and Lincoln Howard; three step great grandchildren, Parker, John and Hailee; a brother, Rick Howard of Hazelton; and a step-sister, Diane Ager of Rock Falls, Illinois.

He is preceded in death by: a great grandchild, Baby Cammack; two brothers, Curtis and Craig Howard; and a sister, Vicky Sellers.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 6, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Poyner Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and for an hour before services on Saturday. Masks and social distancing are required for both events.