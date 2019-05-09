{{featured_button_text}}

(1956-2019)

WATERLOO -- Carl Anthony Larsen, 62, of Waterloo, died Saturday, May 4, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

He was born May 6, 1956, in Waterloo, son of Alvin Hans and Martha Hatcher Larsen.

Carl was an East High School graduate and a U.S. Army veteran. He worked at various jobs before retiring for medical reasons.

Survived by: two sons, George and Jamie Larsen, both of Cedar Rapids; three granddaughters and a grandson; a brother, Alvin Larsen Jr. of Knoxville; four sisters, Cindy Spooner of Waterloo, Mary (Willis) Mast and Charlotte White, both of Evansdale, and Marie (David) Weise of Florida; stepbrothers and stepsisters; and a good friend, Ken Horner of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: two brothers, his twin, James, and Charles; and his parents.

Celebration of Life: from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at the Evansdale AMVETS.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Special thanks to Urgent Care, doctors and nurses at MercyOne for the great care and love they provided Carl during this time.

Celebrate
the life of: Carl Larsen
