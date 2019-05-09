(1956-2019)
WATERLOO -- Carl Anthony Larsen, 62, of Waterloo, died Saturday, May 4, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
He was born May 6, 1956, in Waterloo, son of Alvin Hans and Martha Hatcher Larsen.
Carl was an East High School graduate and a U.S. Army veteran. He worked at various jobs before retiring for medical reasons.
Survived by: two sons, George and Jamie Larsen, both of Cedar Rapids; three granddaughters and a grandson; a brother, Alvin Larsen Jr. of Knoxville; four sisters, Cindy Spooner of Waterloo, Mary (Willis) Mast and Charlotte White, both of Evansdale, and Marie (David) Weise of Florida; stepbrothers and stepsisters; and a good friend, Ken Horner of Waterloo.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: two brothers, his twin, James, and Charles; and his parents.
Celebration of Life: from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at the Evansdale AMVETS.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Special thanks to Urgent Care, doctors and nurses at MercyOne for the great care and love they provided Carl during this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.