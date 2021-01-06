Carl L. Kunath, 79, of Waterloo, died December 30, 2020 at The Elm Assisted Living at Parkview Senior Living in Reinbeck. He was born on March 20, 1941 in Teaneck, NJ, son of Lawrence E. and Kathryn (Clyatt) Kunath. Carl graduated from Bob Jones Academy and Bob Jones University in Greenville, SC. He married Tamara Kay Fenton on June 26, 1965 at Walnut Ridge Baptist Church in Waterloo. Carl worked as a buyer/purchasing agent for John Deere and Co. for 30 years, retiring in 2009; he also worked for Kunath Furniture. He was a member of Walnut Ridge Baptist Church and Turkey Foot Longrifles. He is survived by his wife, Tamara; son, Ed (Tiffin) Kunath; daughter, Laura (Brian) Norman; daughter, Rosemary (Gentry) Jones; five grandchildren; and brother, Bruce (Sandra) Kunath. Carl was preceded in death by his parents. Services: 11:00 AM on January 8, 2021 at Locke Funeral Home; Visitation: 4:00- 6:00 PM January 7, 2021 at the funeral home; The family asks that all those in attendance wear a mask and practice social distancing; Private family burial will take place in the Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery; Memorials: May be directed to Alternatives Pregnancy Center or to the family. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.