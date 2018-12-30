(1944-2018)
WATERLOO – Carl J. Wallsteadt, 74, of Waterloo, formerly of Illinois, died Dec. 22 at Covenant Medical Center.
He was born June 6, 1944, in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., son of Axel and Mina (Miller) Wallsteadt. He married Linda Strand on March 22, 1969, in Sarnia, Ontario, Canada.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1984. He was employed in plastic extrusion and maintenance with Exxon Mobile in Lake Zurich, Ill., and was later a door greeter at Sam’s Club in Gurnee Mills, Ill., retiring in 2006.
Survived by: his wife of Waterloo; a daughter, Katherine (Jassen) Bacon of Adams, Minn.; two sons, Carl Eric (Stephanie) Wallsteadt of Waterloo and David Wallsteadt of Salt Spring Island, British Columbia, Canada; three grandchildren, Violet, Jeremy and Allison Wallsteadt; and a sister, Mollie (Rosa Torres) Wallsteadt of Las Cruces, N.M.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Services: No services will be held. Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls, is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the American Lung Association.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.