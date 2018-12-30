Try 1 month for 99¢
Carl J. Wallsteadt

(1944-2018)

WATERLOO – Carl J. Wallsteadt, 74, of Waterloo, formerly of Illinois, died Dec. 22 at Covenant Medical Center.

He was born June 6, 1944, in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., son of Axel and Mina (Miller) Wallsteadt. He married Linda Strand on March 22, 1969, in Sarnia, Ontario, Canada.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1984. He was employed in plastic extrusion and maintenance with Exxon Mobile in Lake Zurich, Ill., and was later a door greeter at Sam’s Club in Gurnee Mills, Ill., retiring in 2006.

Survived by: his wife of Waterloo; a daughter, Katherine (Jassen) Bacon of Adams, Minn.; two sons, Carl Eric (Stephanie) Wallsteadt of Waterloo and David Wallsteadt of Salt Spring Island, British Columbia, Canada; three grandchildren, Violet, Jeremy and Allison Wallsteadt; and a sister, Mollie (Rosa Torres) Wallsteadt of Las Cruces, N.M.

Preceded in death by: his parents.

Services: No services will be held. Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls, is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to the American Lung Association.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

