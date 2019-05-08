{{featured_button_text}}
Camenzind, Carl “CJ” age 34 years of Valley, NE

Survived by son Cole; Mother Debra (Richard) Donnelly of Cedar Falls, IA; father Larry Camenzind of Elk City, NE; brothers and sisters-in-law Chad and Amanda Camenzind of Valley, Mike and Megan Camenzind of Cedar Falls, IA and Larry Jones of Phoenix, AZ; Grandfather Arthur Camenzind; Nieces and Nephews Lauren and Hannah Camenzind, Reagan and Mike, Jr. Camenzind, Taylor Jones and Aaron Camenzind; Aunts and Uncles; Cole’s mother Amanda Payne of Elkhorn; Visitation Thursday Noon to 8 PM with family receiving friends from 5 to 8 PM at the funeral home; Funeral Friday 11 AM at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Valley; Interment Calvary Cemetery in Omaha; Memorials to Cole’s College Fund. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

Reichmuth Funeral Home

21901 W. Maple Rd. 402-289-2222

Carl J. Camenzind
