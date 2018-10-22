Try 1 month for 99¢
Carl Schmidt

Carl Schmidt

GRUNDY CENTER -- Carl George Schmidt, 97, of Grundy Center, died Friday, Oct. 19, at the Cedar Falls Health Care Center of natural causes.

He was born May 28, 1921, at his family's home in Colfax Township, Grundy County, son of Renko Sr. and Henrietta (Mammen) Schmidt. He grew up near Holland, where he attended country school. He married Leola Flater on Sept. 18, 1947, in Independence. Carl farmed on the family farm until 1957. He then began working at Gene's Locker in Holland, then Ritchie Manufacturing in Conrad, Mid-Equipment in Grundy Center, and lastly Richileu Foods, from which he retired.

He became a member of the American Lutheran Church in Grundy Center in 1954.

Survivors: two daughters, Carolyn Schmidt and Becky Schmidt; many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; siblings, Anna (Hank) Werkman, Renko Jr. (Gertie) Schmidt, Lucy (Hank) Abels, Margaret (Herbert) VanDeest, Martha Schmidt, Esther (Chris) Freese, Irene Schmidt and infant sister Helena.

Memorial Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 5, at American Lutheran Church in Grundy Center. Following the service, the family will receive friends in the church Fellowship Hall. There will be no public visitation and the burial will be held privately at Rosehill Cemetery, Grundy Center.

Memorials: to the family.

Online condolences at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com

In addition to his farming career and other occupations, he worked as a carpenter. Carl helped build and remodel houses, and during his retirement, he enjoyed many woodworking projects. He was a wonderful family man and a very special dad.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Carl G. Schmidt (1921-2018)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments