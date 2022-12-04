April 21, 1937-November 29, 2022
Carl Eugene Durnell, 85, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
He was born April 21, 1937, in Detroit, MI. He earned his GED and served in the U.S. Army. On January 9, 1965, he was united in marriage to Susan Wolff in Waterford, MI. He most recently worked as a courtesy driver for Community Motors in Cedar Falls.
A family-directed Celebration of Life will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Cedar Falls Community Center.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
