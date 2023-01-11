September 15, 1943-January 8, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Carl Edwin Shelton, 79, of Cedar Falls, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at NewAldaya Lifescapes. He was born in St. Elmo, Illinois, on September 15, 1943, son of Edwin “Earl” and Helen (Buzzard) Shelton. Carl graduated from St. Elmo High School in 1961, then attended the Midwest College of Commerce in Pueblo, Colorado. In November 1962, he enlisted in the U.S. Army serving in the Military Police in Germany, then Vietnam. Following an honorable discharge, Carl married Carol Mae Wilsey on August 24, 1968, at Valley View Baptist Church in Cedar Falls. He received additional police training from Hawkeye Institute of Technology, and later attended the University of Northern Iowa. Carl worked for the City of Cedar Falls, first as a Police Officer then, later, as an Equipment Operator retiring in January of 2000.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents; and special family members, Don (Effie) Penly and Don Penly II. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carol; sons: Dwight “Andy” (Meredith) Shelton of Fitchburg, Wisconsin, Michael Adam (Emily) Shelton of Hudson, and Matthew Aaron (Kelly) Shelton of Cedar Falls; grandchildren: Dakota, Hunter, Lauren, Jacob and Macie; brothers, Revis Shelton of Effingham and Keith (Alice) Shelton of Poplar Bluff, Missouri; sister, Elaine Parker of Carbondale, Illinois; niece, Kim (Andy) Fritz of Savannah, Texas; and special family members: Rebecca, Ellen, Jane and David.

Carl’s Memorial Service will be at 11:00 am on Friday, January 13, 2023, with an hour of visitation prior in the Chapel at NewAldaya Lifescapes (casual attire will be most appropriate). Visitation will be the evening prior from 5-7:30 pm and casual attire will be most appropriate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Black Hawk County Veterans Administration in Waterloo, Cedar Valley Hospice or the Shriner’s Children’s Hospitals.