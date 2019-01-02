Carl Bollwinkel

Carl W. Bollwinkel 86, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, died Friday, December 28, 2018, at his home. He was born April 5, 1932 in St. Louise, Mo., the son of Henry and Irma (Fritz) Bollwinkel. Carl married Steffanie Bauer July 11, 1959 in Milwaukee, Wis. He graduated from Lutheran High School, St. Louise, Mo., earned his B.S. in education at Concordia Teachers College, River Forest, Ill. (now Concordia University Chicago and his M.S. (1958) and PhD (1969) in Botany from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, Ill. He taught at Cleveland, Lutheran High School, Central, Cleveland, Ohio and taught and served as Science Department Head at Milwaukee, Lutheran High School, in Milwaukee. He was employed by McGraw-Hill Book Company as a full-time Midwest Consultant for NSF programs from 1969 to 1971. He served as a full-time Science Department Head for the 20 schools of the Community Consolidated School Dist 15 of Palatine, Ill., from 1971 to 1979. He held academic positions at Concordia Teachers College, River Forest, Ill., (Biology), University of Louisville, Louisville, Kentucky, (Botany), University of Wisconsin, Superior, Wis., (NSF Leadership Specialist Project, Summers 1972 –1977, Harper Community College, (Biology and Botany part time instructor 1972–1975), Governors State University, Chicago (Communality Professor 1977-1980) and University of Northern Iowa (1980-2006) retiring as full Professor and Graduate Faculty member but continuing to serve as Director of Environmental Issues Instruction (EII) until 2012. During part of his tenure at UNI he taught at Price Laboratory School, served on the Science Faculty and taught courses in the Biology Department. He served as an author, editor and instructor for the Outlook environmental educational program.
He was life member of the National Science Teachers Assoc. and a Fellow of the Iowa Academy of Science. He was a long time member of the Iowa Conservation Education Council, served on its Board of Directors, a long time member of the Iowa Academy of Science and as editor of the Iowa Science Teachers Journal, served on the Bard of the Iowa Academy of Science.
In 2010 he received the Aldo Leopold Award for lifetime Achievement in Environmental Education Excellence and Leadership from the Iowa Association of Naturalist and Iowa Conservation Education Council and in 2013 the outstanding Service Award from the Science Teachers Section of the Iowa Academy of Science. In 1994 he received an Award of Recognition from the Iowa Academy of Science for twelve years of service of the referred Iowa Science Teachers Journal. He authored numerous successful grant proposals (REAP, DOT, EPA, NSF, Kib, Eisenhower and others) for eii, numerous books, chapters, articles, audio visual material and made many presentations to teachers groups across the nation and Canada.
He is survived by his wife, Steffanie Bollwinkel, of Cedar Falls; one daughter, Cindy (Tony) Griggs and one grand daughter, Christine Griggs all of Celina, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 4, 2019 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church with visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p. m Jan 3 at the Dahl-Van Hove- Schoof Funeral Home. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation, Nature Conservancy, Valley Lutheran School at Cedar Falls. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
