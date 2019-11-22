Cari Tyler

(1980-2019)
WATERLOO — Cari Jo Tyler, 39, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Cedar Valley Hospice House of breast cancer.
She was born on April 29, 1980, in Waterloo, daughter of Cathy Jensen and Bob Elder Jr. On June 7, 2003, she married Joey Tyler; they later divorced.
Cari graduated from West High School in 1998. After graduation, she continued working at Kimball Avenue Drug Store as a pharmacy tech and in 2005 began working in the pharmacy at Allen Memorial Hospital.
Survived by: her parents, Cathy (Jim) Jensen and Bob (Penny) Elder Jr; her son, Kaleb Tyler; brothers, Tom Elder, Bobby Elder III, Timmy Jensen and Dustin (Krystal) Martens; sisters, Becky (Lance) Delagardelle, Amanda (Scott) Hunt, Brooke (Dylan) DeMoss, Jossalyn Elder and a sister-friend Shelli (Bryon) Alstat; paternal grandparents, Robert and Kathey Elder; 10 nieces and three nephews; and a dog Molly.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her maternal grandparents, Don and LaVon Griffith; paternal great grandparents, Lawrence and Romelda Klein; uncle, Brian Griffith; cousin, Tommy Jensen, and former stepmother, Pam Elder.
Visitation: from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Beyond Pink Team and the Cedar Bend Humane Society.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
Kaleb was born Oct. 24, 2006, and immediately became the center of Cari’s world. Together they enjoyed watching the Hawkeyes, Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks. They recently went on a trip to Florida where they enjoyed swimming with dolphins. Her family and son will remember her for being the most lovable person and mom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.