{{featured_button_text}}
Cari Tyler

Cari Tyler

(1980-2019)

WATERLOO — Cari Jo Tyler, 39, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Cedar Valley Hospice House of breast cancer.

She was born on April 29, 1980, in Waterloo, daughter of Cathy Jensen and Bob Elder Jr. On June 7, 2003, she married Joey Tyler; they later divorced.

Cari graduated from West High School in 1998. After graduation, she continued working at Kimball Avenue Drug Store as a pharmacy tech and in 2005 began working in the pharmacy at Allen Memorial Hospital.

Survived by: her parents, Cathy (Jim) Jensen and Bob (Penny) Elder Jr; her son, Kaleb Tyler; brothers, Tom Elder, Bobby Elder III, Timmy Jensen and Dustin (Krystal) Martens; sisters, Becky (Lance) Delagardelle, Amanda (Scott) Hunt, Brooke (Dylan) DeMoss, Jossalyn Elder and a sister-friend Shelli (Bryon) Alstat; paternal grandparents, Robert and Kathey Elder; 10 nieces and three nephews; and a dog Molly.

Preceded in death by: her maternal grandparents, Don and LaVon Griffith; paternal great grandparents, Lawrence and Romelda Klein; uncle, Brian Griffith; cousin, Tommy Jensen, and former stepmother, Pam Elder.

Visitation: from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Beyond Pink Team and the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.

Kaleb was born Oct. 24, 2006, and immediately became the center of Cari’s world. Together they enjoyed watching the Hawkeyes, Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks. They recently went on a trip to Florida where they enjoyed swimming with dolphins. Her family and son will remember her for being the most lovable person and mom.

To plant a tree in memory of Cari Tyler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments