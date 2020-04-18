Carey L. Eller, 68, of Cedar Falls died on Friday, April 17, at Cedar Valley Hospice House after a four-year, hard-fought battle with cholangiocarcinoma.
He was born on December 28, 1951 in Ames, Iowa, son of Robert and Goldie Eller. He married his high school sweetheart, Roberta McIntire, on September 2, 1972 in Nevada, Iowa.
Carey graduated from Nevada High School in 1970, where he played and excelled in basketball. Carey was co-owner of Eller Insulation Company with his brother, Jim, for 34 years. Carey had a big heart and loved to laugh with those he loved. He was the loudest voice in the crowd when he'd cheer for his kids and grandkids at sporting events. He traveled across the state for his for work but loved being at home, eating Roberta's home cooking and baking the best, not afraid to hide her chocolate cakes so he wouldn't have to share. A close second was enjoying a “7 and 7” after playing 18 holes with Roberta, his favorite golf partner.
He is survived by his wife, daughter, Tiffany (Glenn) Vaske of Tiffin, son Troy (Kasey) of Cedar Falls, grandchildren Luke, Ty, Joe, Delaney, and Lauren. Carey was the oldest of six children; Jim (Cheryl), Sheila (Jim), Larry (Marla), Donnelle (Neal Heldt), and Michelle (Steve) Bellile; sisters-in-law Rita (Mark) Myers, Rhonda Goosic, and Becky (Buddy) Redling; many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by parents, mother and father-in-law, Billie Joe and Doris McIntire and his grandparents.
Due to the pandemic, Carey will be honored by his family when Fresh Wind worship services resume, his favorite place of worship.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Cedar Valley Hospice at https:/www.cvhospice.org/get-involved/donate/make-a-donation or The Alice Isenhower Fund, Jorgensen Plaza, 5307 Caraway Lane, Cedar Falls, IA, 50613.
Carey's family was his greatest treasure and he will be remembered for all the joy he brought them. His interests included spending time with his family, golf and traveling. Carey will be missed by many friends who have special memories with him.
