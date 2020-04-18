Carey L. Eller

Carey graduated from Nevada High School in 1970, where he played and excelled in basketball. Carey was co-owner of Eller Insulation Company with his brother, Jim, for 34 years. Carey had a big heart and loved to laugh with those he loved. He was the loudest voice in the crowd when he'd cheer for his kids and grandkids at sporting events. He traveled across the state for his for work but loved being at home, eating Roberta's home cooking and baking the best, not afraid to hide her chocolate cakes so he wouldn't have to share. A close second was enjoying a “7 and 7” after playing 18 holes with Roberta, his favorite golf partner.