Camille Jungling

Camille Ann Jungling

(1953-2019)

CEDAR FALLS — Camille Ann Jungling, 66, of Cedar Falls died Sunday, Dec. 22, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

She was born Oct. 5, 1953, in Waterloo, daughter of John C. and Dena Ella (DeGroot) Jungling.

She graduated from Dike High School in 1972 and attended Hawkeye Tech. She worked for 40 years at John Deere in product support, warranty claims, and the product improvement program in Wisconsin, the Quad Cities and Waterloo.

Survived by: two sisters, Hope (Howard) Aldrich of Waterloo and Alice (Curt) Hansen of Dike; nieces and nephew: Bobby Hansen, Alicia Burdick, Anne Manifold, Hope Groth, Camille Connell, Emily O’Donnell and Marina Reynolds.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and two sisters, Constance Dreesman and Marina Jungling.

Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Nazareth Lutheran Church Larsen Chapel, Cedar Falls, with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery, Parkersburg. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at Richardson Funeral Service and also for one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the church or Western Home Foundation.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

Camille enjoyed following Hawkeye and Panther athletics as well as her nephew’s and nieces’ activities.

