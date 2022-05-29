Camie Rose Weber

March 30, 2022-May 25, 2022

WATERLOO-Waterloo—Camie Rose Weber, 2 months old of rural Waterloo, IA, died Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at home in the loving arms of her parents.

Graveside services will be 12:00 p.m.—Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Raymond, IA, with Deacon Al Weber officiating.

Camie was born March 30, 2022, at MercyOne Medical Center, Waterloo, IA, the daughter of Benjamin Donald Weber and Kayla Ruth (Wood) Weber.

Camie enjoyed playtime on the floor with her big sister, spending time outside with the whole family, and bedtime stories. Relaxing in a warm bath and going on walks were some of her favorite things. She even enjoyed a couple family outings to meet new friends, visit and meet some farm animals, and spend time with family. Camie was always the happiest and most content snuggled up in the arms of her parents and big sister.

Camie was a little warrior, fighting hard from the beginning to make cherished memories with her family during her short time on earth.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by one sister, Hallee Weber; paternal grandparents, Don and Rose Weber of Waterloo and maternal grandparents, Jim and Trudie Wood of Blue Earth, MN.

She is preceded in death by her paternal great grandparents, Clarence and Darlys Weber, Raymond and Ardell Ries; and maternal great grandparents, Eldon and Genevie Veld, Leslie and Ruth Wood; and a special cousin Hope Weber.

Memorials may be directed to the family for charitable contributions to Hospice; Ronald McDonald House; and to establish a scholarship in Camie’s name for nursing students. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is in charge of the arrangements.