Cameron J. Jensen

(2011-2020)

Services for Cameron James Jensen, 9, son of Josh (Christine) Jensen and Aarin Diehm & Shane Davis, will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Due to Cameron’s great enthusiasm for life and cars, anyone who has a Hot Rod or Bike is welcome to bring to the service. Memorials are requested in care of Cameron’s family so they can arrange for a lasting tribute in his memory.

The service will be on Facebook Live at Pierschbacher Funeral Home’s Facebook page beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Friday.

Cameron James Jensen was born February 12, 2011 in Corydon, Iowa to Joshua and Aarin (Diehm) Jensen. Cameron made a lasting impression on his family and all those that knew him. Everyone he touched remembered his enthusiasm for life. When asked, “How was your day?”, no matter what his response was always, “GREAT!” When he would sit down with his family for dinner, it was always, “The best dinner ever!” There was never a dull moment when Cameron was around. He was super funny, always doing or saying something to brighten someone’s day. He brought joy and sunshine, if you wanted it or not.