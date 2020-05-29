Cameron J. Jensen

(2011-2020)
Services for Cameron James Jensen, 9, son of Josh (Christine) Jensen and Aarin Diehm & Shane Davis, will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Due to Cameron’s great enthusiasm for life and cars, anyone who has a Hot Rod or Bike is welcome to bring to the service. Memorials are requested in care of Cameron’s family so they can arrange for a lasting tribute in his memory.
The service will be on Facebook Live at Pierschbacher Funeral Home’s Facebook page beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Friday.
Cameron James Jensen was born February 12, 2011 in Corydon, Iowa to Joshua and Aarin (Diehm) Jensen. Cameron made a lasting impression on his family and all those that knew him. Everyone he touched remembered his enthusiasm for life. When asked, “How was your day?”, no matter what his response was always, “GREAT!” When he would sit down with his family for dinner, it was always, “The best dinner ever!” There was never a dull moment when Cameron was around. He was super funny, always doing or saying something to brighten someone’s day. He brought joy and sunshine, if you wanted it or not.
Cameron loved working with his dad on Hot Rods in the shop and enjoyed tearing engines and other things apart to see how they were made. He loved Fast and Furious movies, often talking about all the characters and left you wondering if he had just had lunch with Dom. He had quite the collection of Hot Wheels cars that he shared with all his friends.
Cameron liked to play “Go Fish” and make colored pancakes and eat roasted marshmallows with his Grandpa Diehm. He loved to be tucked in by his mom and would always have his mom or grandma say prayers with him before bed. He also never missed church, getting himself up and over to church well before church started so he could visit with everyone. Cameron had a special bond with his sister, Lexi, she would look out for him and he would protect her.
Cameron passed away after an accident on May 23, 2020. He is survived by his parents: Josh (Christine) Jensen and Aarin Diehm & Shane Davis; siblings: Alexis, Jessica, Randie, Dominique, Molly, Corbin, and Mia; grandparents: Mark & Lora Goff, Don & Laurie Diehm, William & Diane Colburn, and Lona & Neil McGee; aunts and uncles: Jim & Darlys Jensen, Bryan & Natalie Goff, Seth & Megan Goff, Brenda & Trevor Goff, Angie Latchman, Anthony & LaShea Diehm, Elliott & Nichole Diehm, and Evan Diehm; along with many cousins, relatives, and friends.
His grandfather, Randy Jensen and uncle, Arlo Goff preceded him in death.
