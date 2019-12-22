Calvin Pearson

(1969-2019)
CLUTIER -- Calvin Louis Pearson, 50, of Clutier, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
He was born March 18, 1969, to Gary Pearson and Carol Jane Wiebbecke Pearson.
Calvin graduated from North Tama High School in 1987. He worked doing body work at an auto shop and at Heartland Co-op, spraying and driving a semi. He was a retired fireman and was selected to be a fireman at a Michigan race track in 2003.
Survived by: his father, Gary (Linda) Pearson; brothers, Blake and Troy; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; his good friend, Roxie Derr; and all his racing friends.
Preceded in death by: his mother, Carol; a sister, Leann; his dog, AJ; and paternal and maternal grandparents.
Celebration of Life: will take place at a later date. Overton Funeral Home, Traer, is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences maybe left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.
Calvin really enjoyed racing stock cars in Boone, Marshalltown, and Vinton in car No. 54. He also enjoyed doing body work and cars and was working on rebuilding a Camaro. Calvin enjoyed running around on his golf cart and pulling jokes and pranks.
