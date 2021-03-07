November 23, 1927-March 3, 2021

CORALVILLE-Calvin Matthew Van Loh, 93, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at The Bird House Hospice Home surrounded by family. Family will greet friends on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Lensing Oak Hill Funeral Service, 210 Holiday Rd., Coralville. Rev. Jennifer Lutz will officiate at a brief service following visitation and can be viewed on Zoom. The link may be found on Cal’s obituary page at www.lensingfuneral.com under the Tribute Wall. Burial with Military Honors will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Bird House Hospice Home, Zion Lutheran Church or the Coralville Police Department.

Cal was born November 23, 1927 on the family farm near Tea, South Dakota, son of John and Anna (Stratmayor) Van Loh. He attended a one room country school through 8th grade, graduated from Lennox, (SD) High School and attended Sioux Falls College. He served in the US Army in World War II in Occupied Japan. He was able to watch the War Crimes Trials and had many unique experiences while there. He was recalled to duty during the Korean War.