(1934-2019)

WATERLOO — Calvin Manning, 85, of Des Moines, died Dec. 31.

He was born July 18, 1934, in Greenville, Miss., son of Milton Manning and Annie Lue (Watson) Manning. He married Joanne (Murphy) Manning; she preceded him in death in 1971. His common-law wife of 35 years Mary F. Williams, preceded him in death in 2010.

Mr. Manning was a brilliant auto body mechanic and had built own business.

Survivors: a daughter, Tracy X-Manning; two brothers, Sammie L. Manning and Milton S. Manning Jr.; nine sisters, Elizabeth Scott, Mildred (Roosevelt) Davenport, Mary L. Ward, Rosie L. Blade, Bernice Gulley, Lillie (Freddie) Moore, Alice (Kenneth) Oates, Louella Tibbs and Edna Crawley; a special niece, Loretta Manning; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, family and friends.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wives; a brother, William Manning Sr.; a sister, Annie L. Coleman; and a stepdaughter, Pearlie Mae Taylor-March.

Memorial service: will be announced at a later date.

Condolences may be directed to the family at 5515 SE 14th St., Apt. 4207, Des Moines, IA 50320.

