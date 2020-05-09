Calvin L. Crail

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS — Calvin Lester Crail, 93, formerly of Cedar Falls and Fort Madison, died April 30 at Harmony House Healthcare Center in Waterloo.

He was born Oct. 10, 1926, in Ottumwa, son of Oscar and Gertrude (Barnes) Crail. Calvin married Gloria Cramer on Feb. 28, 1948, in Ottumwa. She died March 2, 2019. Calvin graduated from Albia High School in 1944 and served in China in the 6th Marine Division Intelligence Section during World War II. He later graduated from Tri-State University in Indiana with a degree in mechanical cngineering.

Calvin was a licensed professional engineer in Iowa for many years, working for several firms, including the Iowa Ordinance Plant, retiring in 1987. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in both Fort Madison and Cedar Falls.

Survivors: six daughters, Roxanna Crail of Keokuk, Dorinda (Thomas) Pounds of Cedar Falls, Arlanda (Greg) Crail-Sylvey of Olympia, Wash., Kimbra Wilson of Fort Madison, Jolene (Don) Westland of Ketchikan, Alaska, and Letitia (Dan Poggenpohl) Williams of Robins; seven grandchildren, Jason, Carissa, Jessica, Crailen, Colleen, Nathan and Robert; and eight great-grandchildren, Anthony, Brooklyn, Camille, Sara, Amara, Korbin, Jaelynn and Kyra.