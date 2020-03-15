Calvin L. 'Cal' Bouck
Calvin L. 'Cal' Bouck

Calvin L. 'Cal' Bouck

Calvin L. ‘Cal’ Bouck

(1930-2020)

CEDAR FALLS – Calvin L. “Cal” Bouck, 89, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, March 14, at Martin Health Center of Western Home Communities, Cedar Falls.

Cal was born June 29, 1930, in Waterloo, son of Frank, Sr. and Annette Hoien Bouck. He married Marilynn Marie Colby on Aug. 30, 1952, at First United Methodist Church in Waterloo. She died Feb. 12, 2015.

He graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1948. Cal served in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged as a sergeant in 1954. He then worked at Chamberlain’s Manufacturing in Waterloo for a few years, and then was a designer at John Deere for 28 years, retiring in 1984.

Survived by: a son, Brian (Shirlee) Bouck of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Karen (Michael) Shaw of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Carrie Metz, Holly (Aaron) McRae, Stephanie (Josh) Heller, Curtis Shaw, and Ryan (Ashley) Shaw; 14 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Carl (Sharon) Bouck of Raymond.

Preceded in death by: his parents and wife; a great-grandchild, Charley Heller, in infancy; and two brothers, Frank, Jr., and Donald Bouck.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Locke Funeral Home, with interment at Memorial Park Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Military honors will be conducted by Becker-Chapman American Legion Post #138, Waterloo Sullivan Brothers VFW Post #1623 and the U.S. Marine Corps funeral honor guard. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Locke Funeral Home.

Memorials: may be directed to Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs or Americans for Independent Living.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

He greatly enjoyed tending to his flower garden and spending time outdoors. He loved nature. He spent time watching the birds and squirrels outside. He also enjoyed playing golf. Above all, he loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren.

