January 29, 2023
CEDAR FALLS-Calvin J Geiger, 95, of Cedar Falls, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023, due to complications from dementia.
Public visitation, Friday, March 24, 4-7pm and 9-10am Saturday, March 25, 2023, with memorial service starting at 10am, at Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service, West Ridgeway. Inurnment at Garden of Memories in Waterloo with full military honors rendered by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and American Legion Post 138.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in support of the Dementia Friendly Iowa Initiative of the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging, https://www.nei3a.org/support-nei3a/donation-form.aspx.
