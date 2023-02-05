Calvin J Geiger

June 15, 1927-January 29, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Calvin J Geiger, 95, of Cedar Falls, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023, due to complications from dementia at Western Home Communities surrounded by three generations of family.

He was born on June 15, 1927, in Pierre, South Dakota, the son of Ralph and Cora (Loehr) Geiger. Calvin graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1945. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1947. On December 5, 1948, Calvin married Patricia Sutherland in Waterloo.

Calvin and Patricia were members of St. Ansgar Lutheran Church for many years. Calvin graduated from the Waterloo Barber College and began a 40-year career working at various barber shops in the Waterloo area, retiring from Ryan's Barber Shop in 1991. He enjoyed having conversations with his clients while helping them look their best. An active member of the community, Calvin served on the Waterloo City Council, avidly supported local sports, and loved to sing and dance. He and his wife lived most of their retired years in Texas until they returned to Cedar Falls in 2010. Calvin cherished his family and will be greatly missed. He was the best of the best.

Calvin is survived by his children, Steve (Pat Enos) of East Lansing, MI, Jon (Laurie) of Carbondale, IL, and Ann (Steve Faley) of Waterloo; daughter-in-law, Carol Geiger of Cedar Falls; 8 grandchildren, Bekah Geiger, Abe Geiger (Anne-Lise Quach), Jessie Geiger (Mark Shughart), Shannon Chase (Bill), Tiffany Guetzlaff (Erik), Lindsay Creighton (Brandon), Scott Geiger (Samantha Nguyen), and Ben Geiger (Brianna Grantham); and 13 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patricia Geiger; son, Lynn Geiger; and brother, Darold Geiger.

Public visitation on Friday, March 24, from 4-7pm and 9-10am Saturday, March 25, 2023, with memorial service starting at 10am, at Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. Inurnment at Garden of Memories in Waterloo with full military honors rendered by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and American Legion Post 138.

In lieu of flowers, the Geiger family appreciates your support of the Dementia Friendly Iowa Initiative of the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging, https://www.nei3a.org/support-nei3a/donation-form.aspx. Cards may be forwarded to Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Services in care of the family.

