(1924-2019)
WATERLOO — Calvin C. Peterson, 94, of Rock Island, Ill., died April 9 at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island.
He was born Sept. 23, 1924, in Pocahontas, son of Clifton W. and Elsie M. Broderson Peterson. He married Carol Louise Johnson on June 8, 1946, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, East Moline. She died Sept. 21, 2016.
During World War II, he served as a USMC staff sergeant in the Central Pacific Mariana Islands Campaign. Calvin graduated from Augustana College, Rock Island, in 1948. He worked for John Deere throughout the United States and Europe. In November 1984, after 33 years of service, he retired as director of manufacturing at Deere & Co. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, LSS of Iowa, Augustana College Alumni Association, Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation, Moline American Legion, Moline VFW and Crow Valley Golf Club.
Survivors include: two sons, Thomas C. Peterson of Waterloo and Dr. Leland D. Peterson of Moline; a daughter-in-law, Joan Peterson of State College, Penn.; a granddaughter, Dr. Emily A. Peterson (husband Ben Steward) of State College, Penn.; two great-grandchildren, Mia Grace Steward and Adrianna Joy Steward; and a brother, Cortland (Velva) Peterson of Mason City.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a son, Bruce M. Peterson (widowed wife, Joan); and his wife.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 6, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport. Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at the church. Private burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, with the Moline American Legion Post No. 246 conducting military honors. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or Augustana College.
Condolences may be left at wheelanpressly.com.
