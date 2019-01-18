Calvin C. Harris

(1924-2019)
NEW HAMPTON — Calvin Charles Harris, 94, of New Hampton, died Tuesday, Jan. 15, at Mercy Medical Center in Mason City.
He was born Aug. 31, 1924, in rural Ionia, son of Francis “Mel” and Blanche (Feuchtwanger) Harris. He married Kathryn Kent on Feb. 12, 1949, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. She died June 18, 2014.
He was a 1942 graduate of the Nashua High School. Calvin served in the U.S. Army during World War II in the South Pacific until 1946. He earned an Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal. Calvin and Kathryn initially farmed near the Republic Church, rural Ionia, from 1949 until 1962. They then moved west of New Hampton to the current farm site. Calvin had worked for the former Roach Mill in Nashua and also for many years at the Ionia Farmers Co-op.
Survived by: a son, Ken (Sharleen) Harris of Milwaukee; a daughter, Kathy Harris of Fort Collins, Colo.; six grandchildren, Emily (Andrew) Raasch, Stephen, Sarah, Elizabeth, Christopher and Joseph Harris; a great-granddaughter, Adalynn Raasch; two sisters, Florence Martin of Nashua and Mildred Christiansen of Janesville.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; a brother, Ed Harris; and a sister, Ethel Zipse.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at Congregational United Church of Christ, with military honors conducted by the New Hampton American Legion Post 38. Private family burial will take place at a later date. Friends may greet the family an hour before services at the church on Saturday. Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home in New Hampton is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com.
Calvin loved the farm life and became proficient as a mechanic. After retiring, he continued his huge garden, sharing the produce. In his earlier years, he loved fishing and watching the Vikings, Twins and Hawkeyes. He also loved to feed birds and would grow cannas to attract the hummingbirds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.