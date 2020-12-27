Calleta L. Koefoed

November 28, 1932-December 23, 2020

CEDAR FALLS – Calleta Louise Koefoed, 98, of Cedar Falls died at Western Home Communities on December 23rd, 2020. She was born November 28th, 1922, in Knoxville, IA, daughter of John and Mildred (Franks) Pringle. Calleta attended Iowa State Teachers College and spent her adult life teaching kindergarten at Black Hawk Elementary. On February 28th, 1942, Calleta was united in marriage to Paul Koefoed in Newton, IA, he later died on September 8th, 2004.

Survived by: three children: Norman (Ivy) Koefoed of Cantrall, IL, Martha (Dale) Main of McKees Rock, PA and, Martin (Linda) Koefoed of Missouri Valley, IA; three grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; two grandson, Arthur Martin and Thomas Frederick Koefoed; and three brothers: Chester, Dwight, and Phillip Pringle,

No services planned at this time. A celebration of life will be at a later date with an interment at Greenwood Cemetery, Cedar Falls.