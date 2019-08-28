{{featured_button_text}}
Caleb M. Holman

Caleb Holman

(1989-2019)

WATERLOO – Caleb M. Holman, 30, of Waterloo, formerly of Waverly, died at home Wednesday, Aug. 21.

He was born March 2, 1989, in Waterloo, son of Ronnie D. and Judy M. Frickson Holman.

Caleb graduated from Waterloo East High School in 2007. He worked for Waterloo Community School district for 11 years.

Survived by: his father, Ronnie D. (Barb) Holman of La Porte City; his mother, Judy Holman-Rinnels of Waverly; a brother, Corey (Karrie) Holman of La Porte City; two sisters, Nicole (fiancé Cole Staudt) Rinnels of Denver and Scarlet Pixley of Waterloo; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Preceded in death by: his maternal grandparents, Caroline and Richard Frickson; and his paternal grandparents, Alice and Charles Holman Jr.

Celebration of Life memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Locke Funeral Home in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. today, Aug. 28, at the funeral home.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

As a child, Caleb loved to play with Legos and was in awe of visiting Legoland. Every year growing up, his birthday wish was to go to House on the Rock. He enjoyed BMX bikes, motocross and skateboarding. He liked tinkering in his garage, rode in RAGBRAI and did Jingle Cross.

