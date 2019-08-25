{{featured_button_text}}

(1989-2019)

Caleb Holman

Caleb M. Holman

WATERLOO – Caleb M. Holman, 30, of Waterloo, formerly of Waverly, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, at home.

He was born March 2, 1989, in Waterloo, son of Ronnie D. and Judy M. Frickson Holman. Caleb graduated from Waterloo East High School in 2007. He worked for the Waterloo Community School District for 11 years.

Survivors: his father, Ronnie (Barb) Holman of La Porte City; his mother, Judy Holman-Rinnels of Waverly; a brother, Corey (Karrie) Holman of La Porte City; a stepsister, Nicole Rinnels of Denver; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Preceded in death by: his maternal grandparents, Caroline and Richard Frickson; and paternal grandparents, Alice and Charles Holman Jr.

Celebration of Life Memorial Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo. Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Memorials: to the family.

He enjoyed BMX bikes, dirt bikes, motocross, and skateboarding. He liked tinkering in his garage. He rode with Team AlcoHawk in RAGBRAI for several years. He also did Jingle Cross for a few years.

