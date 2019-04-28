(1982-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Cain Orion LaVelle, 36, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, April 24, at Fort Dodge Trinity Hospital.
He was born Nov. 6, 1982, in Waverly, son of David LaVelle and Eva Miller Jacobson.
Cain graduated from Aplington-Parkersburg High School and also from the University of Iowa with a bachelor’s degree in political science. He was employed as a train conductor with Canadian National Railway.
Survived by: his mother, Eva (Don) Jacobson of Waterloo; his father, David (Karen) LaVelle of Waterloo; three brothers, Joshua (Julie) LaVelle of Webster, Minn, Austin (Shelby) LaVelle of Denver and Matthew (Malorie) Jacobson of Greenville, S.C.; four sisters, Sheena (Aaron) Bahr of Waterloo, Stephanie (Happy) Friestad of Traer, Nikki Augustson of Waterloo , and Lindsay (Tom) Wildeboer of Cedar Falls; maternal grandmother, Opal Miller of Denver; paternal grandmother, Jo LaVelle of Parkersburg; steppaternal grandmother, Charlene Jacobson of Marshalltown; five nieces, Isabella, Lydia, Katie, Charley and Elyse; five nephews, Greyson, Jace, Reed, Joel and Myles; a special friend, Brittany Groeneveld of Aplington; and his dog, Jack.
Preceded in death by: maternal grandfather, Lowell Miller; paternal grandfather, Wayne LaVelle; and steppaternal grandfather, Robert Jacobson.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, at St. Edward Catholic Church, with inurnment at a later date. Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. There will not be visitation at the church on Wednesday.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
