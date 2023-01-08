April 26, 1925-December 21, 2022

WATERLOO-C. Robert “Bob” Prins, 97, of Waterloo, died on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at his home.

He was born on April 26, 1925, in Fulton, IL, to Clarence and Cornelia Holsinger Prins.

Bob graduated from Fulton, IL High School in 1943. In 1943, he enlisted in the United States Army Air Force, where he was honorably discharged in 1946. He later received a BA in Business from the University of Dubuque in 1952.

He married Ruth Schroeder June 20, 1952, in Waterloo; she died December 5, 2022.

Bob worked for Equifax Corp. for 35 years retiring as the Waterloo office manager in 1990.

He was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church, past president of the Cedar Valley Civitan Club, and member of American Legion Post #138.

Bob is survived by daughters, Carolyn K. (Bob) Dorr of Cedar Falls and Sandra Jo (Michael) Sullivan of Waterloo; daughter in law, Patricia Prins of Colombia, South America; five grandchildren: Ann Sullivan-Ballard, Rob Sullivan, Michael Prins, David Prins and Dana (Casey) Prins; great-grandchildren, Devyn and Dylan Prins; and step grandson, Ryan Haugen.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife; sons, James R. and Lee A. Prins; grandson in law, Lee Ballard; and sister, Geraldine Prins.

Memorial Service 2:00 PM, Friday, January 13, 2023, at Ascension Lutheran Church with visitation for one hour before services at the church.

Inurnment will take place at a later date in the Garden of Memories Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Post #138 and United States Air Force.

Memorials may be directed to Ascension Lutheran Church Missions or Care Initiatives Hospice.

Arrangements by Locke on 4th St., (319) 233-6138.