APLINGTON-C. Keith Burman, age 84, of Aplington, Iowa, was born the son of Roy and Florence (Weber) Burman on April 21, 1937, on a farm north of Ackley, Iowa. He received his education from the Ackley High School and graduated in 1957. While attending high school and until being drafted into the United States Army in 1960, he worked for J.M. Hunt and Sons.

Keith was united in marriage with Norma Duit on August 16, 1957, at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in rural Geneva, Iowa. After being honorably discharged in 1962, he attended the Waterloo Barber College and barbered in Aplington for 10 years. He then worked at Ackley Foods until 1993 and then rented land to farm until retirement.

Keith was an active member of First Reformed Church in Aplington and served as deacon. He was also a member of the Aplington AMVETS and served as commander. In his spare time, he enjoyed dancing, playing cards, traveling, and going for rides. Keith never met a stranger.

Keith passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022, at Creekside Living-Cottages & Villas, in Grundy Center, Iowa, of natural causes. He is preceded in death by his parents; one half-sister, Maxine (Charles) Newton; one nephew, Michael Newton; and one sister, Doris Halls.

Keith is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Norma Burman of Aplington, Iowa; two sons, Brad Burman of Polk City, Iowa and Brock Burman of Oxford, Wisconsin; and two grandsons, Colten and Ian Burman.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at First Reformed Church in Aplington, Iowa, with burial at a later date.

Visitation will be one hour before services, Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at First Reformed Church in Aplington, Iowa.

Memorials may be directed to the family which will be designated at a later date.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Aplington is in charge of arrangements.

