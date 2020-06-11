Byron Young

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1926-2020)

AURORA — Byron “Barney” Young, 93, of Aurora, died at home Monday, June 8.

He was born July 26, 1926, in Garrison, the son of Clarence Byron and Myrtle (Merchant) Young. He married Marjorie Adelia Kregel on June 18, 1950, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Garnavillo. She preceded him in death. He farmed for 41 years, retiring in 1991. Byron was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Aurora and Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein.

Survivors: five children: Rosalind Young of Oelwein, Marguerite (Ken) Hawcott of Nevada, Mark (Denise) Young of Knoxville, David (Tami) Young of Aurora and Gregory Young of Walford; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; a granddaughter, Amelia Young; a sister, Ada Marter; and a brother, Victor Young.

Services: Private family services will be Saturday, June 13, at Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home in Winthrop, with burial in Union Cemetery (Putnam Township) in rural Aurora. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 12, at the funeral home. Those in attendance are asked to wear masks, and due to COVID-19 guidelines social distancing will be required.