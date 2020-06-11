Byron Young

(1926-2020)
AURORA — Byron “Barney” Young, 93, of Aurora, died at home Monday, June 8.
He was born July 26, 1926, in Garrison, the son of Clarence Byron and Myrtle (Merchant) Young. He married Marjorie Adelia Kregel on June 18, 1950, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Garnavillo. She preceded him in death. He farmed for 41 years, retiring in 1991. Byron was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Aurora and Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein.
Survivors: five children: Rosalind Young of Oelwein, Marguerite (Ken) Hawcott of Nevada, Mark (Denise) Young of Knoxville, David (Tami) Young of Aurora and Gregory Young of Walford; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; a granddaughter, Amelia Young; a sister, Ada Marter; and a brother, Victor Young.
Services: Private family services will be Saturday, June 13, at Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home in Winthrop, with burial in Union Cemetery (Putnam Township) in rural Aurora. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 12, at the funeral home. Those in attendance are asked to wear masks, and due to COVID-19 guidelines social distancing will be required.
Memorials: A memorial fund has been established for Cedar Valley Hospice and the Zion Lutheran Church organ fund.
Online condolences at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.
Byron had a deep love for nature and his many dogs and cats. He was an avid reader, enjoyed taking photos of barns on family adventures and held the title of family garden supervisor. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, always taking excellent care of Marjorie.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.