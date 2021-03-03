Byron Quistorff

Byron grew up in Sac City and attended country school before graduating from Sac City High School at the age of 16. He attended Iowa State University and later telegraphy school in Omaha. He worked as a telegrapher with the Southern Pacific Railroad in Truckee, CA before moving back to Iowa where he worked for the Illinois Central Railroad for 16 years. During this time, he started Quistorff Wholesale, selling bedding plants to area businesses and continued until his retirement. Following retirement, he worked several part-time jobs, including delivery for Bill Doran Florist. He was an avid hunter, bird watcher and nature enthusiast. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, especially outdoors.