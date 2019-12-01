{{featured_button_text}}
Byrna Kimberlin

Byrna C. Kimberlin

(1951-2019)

CEDAR FALLS — Byrna Claire (Watson) Kimberlin, 67, of Spring, Texas, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Nov. 13 at Woodlands Methodist Hospital in Woodlands, Texas.

She was born Dec. 21, 1951, in Sheldon, daughter of Herbert and Byrna Carolyn Watson.

Byrna graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1970 and the University of Northern Iowa in 1974, obtaining a teaching degree. She initially taught high school English and Spanish, and later taught special education. She was employed by Iowa schools in Clearfield, Oelwein, Marshalltown, and Rockwell City, and several years at the state hospital school in Glenwood. She later taught special education at the Tohono O’odham Nation Indian reservation in Sells, Ariz., and did substitute teaching in Tucson and the Houston, Texas, area. She recently had obtained her license to sell real estate.

She was a member of Klein United Methodist Church.

Survived by: a son, Herbert (Sandra) Kimberlin of Spring; two grandchildren, Ava and Kaia; two brothers, Bert (Linda) Watson of DeWitt and and Brian Watson of Sugarland, Texas; a niece, Sarah Watson of Iowa City; her stepmother, Marlene Watson; stepsisters Karen (Tad) Laurence and Marilyn Best; stepbrother Randy (Mary) Best; and several cousins.

Preceded in death by: her parents.

Memorial service: 11 a.m. Dec. 6 at Klein United Methodist Church in Spring.

Byrna enjoyed attending ballet and theater, traveling, watching CNN and visiting her grandchildren.

