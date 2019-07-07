(1932-2019)
WAVERLY — Burton W. Boevers, 87, of Waverly, died Thursday, July 4, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
He was born May 27, 1932, at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, son of William “Bill” and Nellie (Matthiesen) Boevers. Burton graduated from Readlyn High School in 1951. On Oct. 12, 1952, he married Delores Mae Oltrogge at Zion Lutheran Church, Readlyn. The couple lived on the Boevers family farm, rural Bremer County. On June 5, 1953, Burton entered the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, serving with H. Company, 47th Infantry Regiment, where he served in Germany for 15 months. Burton was honorably discharged on March 4, 1955. He farmed until he semi-retired in November 1987, and the couple moved to Waverly.
He was a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church of Crane Creek, rural Tripoli, where Burton served on the church council, as Sunday School Superintendent, and was a member of the Won by One Choir; a member of the American Legion Post 176 in Waverly, where he served as an officer and was in the Honor Guard.
Survivors: his wife; three children, Kathy (Roger) Traetow of rural Waverly, Craig (Lynne) Boevers of Tripoli, and Karen (Brent) Platte of Tripoli; 12 grandchildren, Monica (Michael) Strople, Laurie, Adam (girlfriend Sara Lease), and Andy (Morgan) Traetow, Lindsay (Asbjorn) Skeie, Emily (Cody) Solverson, Cassandra (Diogenes) Oliveira, Sarah, Elizabeth and Nathan Platte, and Shawn and Scott (Amanda) Hamerlinck; nine great-grandchildren, Jack Strople, Evelyn, Charlotte, Lily, and Lars Skeie, Iris Solverson, Nolan Hamerlinck, and Hannah and Julian Hamerlinck and three more on the way; and a sister-in-law, Bernita Oltrogge.
You have free articles remaining.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday July 8, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church of Crane Creek, rural Tripoli, with burial in the church cemetery; military honors by the Waverly Area Veterans Post. Visitation is 1 to 4 p.m. today, July 7, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also for an hour prior to services at the church.
Memorials: to Waverly Area Veterans Post or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Online condolences at at www.kaisercorson.com.
Burton enjoyed volunteering at the Waverly Health Center, farming, fishing, woodworking, as well as many trips throughout the U.S. with Delores and friends. First and foremost, he loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Burton’s family was his greatest treasure.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.