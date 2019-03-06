Burton Starbird Bolton Jr., of Waterloo, IA, died Friday March 1, 2019.
He is survived by his son, James Trey Lawyer and his wife Gerri, and Grandson, Benjamin, of Weatherford, TX, Lifelong Friend, Tony Grider, of Waterloo, IA, Sister, Marlene Kingsley, of Waverly, IA, and many other Friends and Family.
Services will be held Thursday, March 7, at Heartland Vineyard Church in Waterloo, IA at 10:00 am.
