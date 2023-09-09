September 3, 1950—September 4, 2023

Burton Lyle “Buddy” Rice, Jr. died one day after his 73rd birthday on Monday, September 4th at Pinnacle Specialty Care. He was born September 3, 1950 in Waterloo and was the son of Burton & Stella (Brown) Rice.

Burt graduated from West High School in 1970. Following graduation, he attended Dakota Wesleyan University on a track scholarship.

He married Karen Mountain on May 23, 1974. Together they had three children: Christy, Nathan, & Tyler. Later in life, he met Marianne McDermott and had two more children: Kimberly and Nikki.

Often going by the nicknames Buddy or Junior, he worked the majority of his professional career at Rath Packing, Modern Woodmen of America selling insurance, and Waterloo Industries. Burt loved Jesus and attended church nearly every Sunday.

Growing up he was routinely an usher for the Black Hawk Children’s Theater/Waterloo Community Playhouse, loved going camping with family, fishing, and running track. He was a state track star at both the high school and college levels. When Burt got older he played on the men’s church softball team at Burton Avenue Baptist Church, was a league bowler (like his mother) at both Cadillac & Maple Lanes, couldn’t get enough gospel music, and enjoyed golfing at his favorite course, Irv Warren Golf Course.

In addition to his parents, Burt was preceded in death by his sister, Janice Sutherland, and brother-in-laws David Sutherland Sr. and Gary Rosenkrans.

Surviving Burt are: his five children: Christy Dams (Justin), Nathan Rice, Tyler Rice (Brooke), Kimberly Mackey (Chris), and Nikki McDermott; partner Marianne McDermott; siblings: Marlene Kruger (Bernard), Nadine Rosenkrans, Terry Rice (Dave); 15 grandchildren: Dannica, Syler, Collin, Ava, Tadin, Myka, Maraya, Ella, Noah, Aleya, Princeton, Makenna, Ezra, Nehemiah, & Lilith; and multiple nephews, nieces, and cousins.

A remembrance and celebration service for Burt will be held in his honor on Wednesday, September 13th at the Waterloo Boat House located at 707 Park Road from 6-9 pm. Condolences may be sent to Locke Funeral Home.