WATERLOO — Burton A. “Burt” Maurer, 74, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Oct. 21, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital.
He was born Sept. 26, 1944, in Sumner, son of Vaylard Fred and Donna Ruth (Rosenow) Maurer. He married Judy Kay Bremer on Feb. 3, 1968 in Waterloo. She died April 13, 2007. He married Diane M. Metzger in June 2014 in Waterloo.
Burt graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1962. He was a veteran of the U.S Army and recently was part of a Cedar Valley Honor Flight. Burt worked for more than 30 years for John Deere and Co. and then worked for Bossard for 20 years. He was a member of UAW Local 838 and the National Rifle Association.
Survived by: his wife; two sons, Brett (Jessica) Maurer of Walford and Darrin Maurer of Waterloo; a stepdaughter, Nannette (John) Syharath of Waterloo; two stepsons, Darin (Jodi) Bronson of Williams Bay, Wis., and Jon (Michelle) Bronson of Silver Lake, Wis; two grandchildren, Brodie and Caden; eight stepgrandchildren, Preston, Parker, DeLaney, Maddy, Malia, Morgan, Ashton and Anna; his mother, of Cedar Falls; and two brothers, Dennis Maurer of Waterloo and Richard Maurer of Story City.
Preceded in death by: his father; and his wife Judy.
Graveside services: 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at Garden of Memories Cemetery, with full military honors by Evansdale AMVETS Post 31, Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and the Iowa Army National Guard Honors Detail. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, and after 10 a.m. Friday at Garden View Chapel.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Cedar Valley Honor Flight, in care of Sullivan-Hartogh-Davis American Legion Post, P.O. Box 182, Cedar Falls 50613.
Burt loved the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and trap shooting. He also liked to spend time with his family and enjoyed an occasional trip to the casino.
