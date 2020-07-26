× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1936-2020)

Burnetta F. Irvine, 84, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Buckingham, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the Western Home Thuesen Cottage. She was born July 10, 1936 to Charles E. and Winnie B. (Lunger) Worthen in Vinton. Burnetta graduated from Vinton High School in 1954. She married William “Willie” Irvine on May 22, 1955 at Vinton Presbyterian Church. After marriage, they made their home on the Irvine family farm in rural Buckingham for 46 years.

She is survived by a son, Tom (Jo) Irvine, of Buckingham; two daughters, Kathy (Don) Rasmusson of Cedar Falls and Connie (Harold) Crandall of Clinton; a daughter-in-law, Valerie Irvine, of Cedar Rapids; her grandchildren, Jeremy (Brandy) Crandall, Jenn Kraus, Jeffrey (EmmaLee) Crandall, John (Macayla) Rasmusson, Megan (Mitch) McAlister, Trisha (Austin) Gould; 13 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Burnetta was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Willie Irvine; her son, Mike Irvine; a grandson, Nick Irvine; a sister-in law, Mary Irvine; her parents, Charles E. and Winnie B. (Lunger Good) Worthen, and several brothers, sisters, and half-siblings.