(1936-2020)
Burnetta F. Irvine, 84, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Buckingham, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the Western Home Thuesen Cottage. She was born July 10, 1936 to Charles E. and Winnie B. (Lunger) Worthen in Vinton. Burnetta graduated from Vinton High School in 1954. She married William “Willie” Irvine on May 22, 1955 at Vinton Presbyterian Church. After marriage, they made their home on the Irvine family farm in rural Buckingham for 46 years.
She is survived by a son, Tom (Jo) Irvine, of Buckingham; two daughters, Kathy (Don) Rasmusson of Cedar Falls and Connie (Harold) Crandall of Clinton; a daughter-in-law, Valerie Irvine, of Cedar Rapids; her grandchildren, Jeremy (Brandy) Crandall, Jenn Kraus, Jeffrey (EmmaLee) Crandall, John (Macayla) Rasmusson, Megan (Mitch) McAlister, Trisha (Austin) Gould; 13 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Burnetta was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Willie Irvine; her son, Mike Irvine; a grandson, Nick Irvine; a sister-in law, Mary Irvine; her parents, Charles E. and Winnie B. (Lunger Good) Worthen, and several brothers, sisters, and half-siblings.
Services will be private. Burial will be at Buckingham Cemetery near Traer. Memorials may be directed to the Western Home Thuesen Cottage or UnityPoint Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Willie and Burnetta enjoyed square dancing, playing cards, and traveling. They took many cruises together, seeing places like Alaska, The Panama Canal, and New Zealand/Australia. They retired to Waterloo in 2001, later moving to the Western Home Communities in 2011. Burnetta was an avid reader, enjoyed puzzle books, cooking and baking, and water aerobics.
The family would like to thank the Western Home Communities Thuesen Cottage and UnityPoint Hospice for the love and care they provided Burnetta.
