Burdette Lee Johnson
September 30, 1936-May 9, 2021

SHELL ROCK-Burdette Lee Johnson, 84 of Shell Rock, Iowa, passed away on May 9, 2021 at his home in Shell Rock.

Burdette was born September 30, 1936, in Aurora, Iowa, the son of Duane Charles and Winifred Mae (Mulford) Johnson. He graduated from Independence High School in 1955. He was united in marriage to Ellyn Janet Wyth (the daughter of Robert and Frances Wyth of Cedar Falls) on December 28, 1957 in Cedar Falls. Together the couple farmed, bred and raised quarter horses near Shell Rock. His love of horses found him traveling around the world while judging horses. He served 29 years on the Butler County Fair Board. He was a long term Director of the American Quarter Horse Association, representing the State of Iowa. He also served nine years on the Board of the Directors for Iowa Quarter Horse Association and is a lifetime member of the American Quarter Horse Association. In his spare time, Burdette enjoyed fishing, hunting and dancing.

Burdette is survived by his wife, Ellyn (Wyth) Johnson of Shell Rock; a son, Craig Johnson of Shell Rock; and daughter, Brenda Johnson-Knop of Atlanta, Georgia; two grandchildren, Kylee (Mitch) Knop-Vargason and Sarah (Reed) Johnson-Helderman; a great grandchild, Jaxson Burdette; and two brothers, Rick (Shelly) Johnson of Winthrop and Darwin (Mary Jean) Johnson of Independence. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Glenn Johnson.

The family will greet family and friends from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock followed by a Memorial Service at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock is assisting the family with arrangements. 319-885-4321

