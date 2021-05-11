Burdette Lee Johnson

Burdette was born September 30, 1936, in Aurora, Iowa, the son of Duane Charles and Winifred Mae (Mulford) Johnson. He graduated from Independence High School in 1955. He was united in marriage to Ellyn Janet Wyth (the daughter of Robert and Frances Wyth of Cedar Falls) on December 28, 1957 in Cedar Falls. Together the couple farmed, bred and raised quarter horses near Shell Rock. His love of horses found him traveling around the world while judging horses. He served 29 years on the Butler County Fair Board. He was a long term Director of the American Quarter Horse Association, representing the State of Iowa. He also served nine years on the Board of the Directors for Iowa Quarter Horse Association and is a lifetime member of the American Quarter Horse Association. In his spare time, Burdette enjoyed fishing, hunting and dancing.