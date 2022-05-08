Burdette "B.W." McNamee

August 17, 1926-May 4, 2022

WATERLOO-Burdette "B.W." McNamee, 95, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at his home.

B.W. was born August 17, 1926, in Waterloo, son of Theodore and Margaret Edwards McNamee. He married Cosette YaVonne Clemens January 22, 1954, in Waterloo; she preceded him in death December 31, 2018.

B.W. worked at John Deere for 30 years as a core maker, retiring in December 1982. He also was a farmer and worked for many different farms around Waterloo, as well as some years at Rath Packing Company.

He was a member of UAW Local 838.

He is survived by his daughter, Melissa McNamee of Waterloo, and a sister, Luella of Portland, OR.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a son, Gilbert McNamee; a daughter, Patricia McNamee; three brothers, Theary, Edward, and James McNamee; and three sisters, Jean, Gertrude, and Patricia.

There will be a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com. Locke at Tower Park is assisting the family. Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave., Waterloo, 319-233-3146.