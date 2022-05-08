Burdette "B.W." McNamee
August 17, 1926-May 4, 2022
WATERLOO-Burdette "B.W." McNamee, 95, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at his home.
B.W. was born August 17, 1926, in Waterloo, son of Theodore and Margaret Edwards McNamee. He married Cosette YaVonne Clemens January 22, 1954, in Waterloo; she preceded him in death December 31, 2018.
B.W. worked at John Deere for 30 years as a core maker, retiring in December 1982. He also was a farmer and worked for many different farms around Waterloo, as well as some years at Rath Packing Company.
He was a member of UAW Local 838.
He is survived by his daughter, Melissa McNamee of Waterloo, and a sister, Luella of Portland, OR.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a son, Gilbert McNamee; a daughter, Patricia McNamee; three brothers, Theary, Edward, and James McNamee; and three sisters, Jean, Gertrude, and Patricia.
There will be a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com. Locke at Tower Park is assisting the family. Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave., Waterloo, 319-233-3146.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.