Bud E. Shannon

April 4, 1953-July 20, 2021

Bud Eugene Shannon, 68, of Waterloo died Tuesday July 20, at Unity Point Health-Allen Hospital.

Bud was born April 4, 1953 in Waterloo, son of Gerald and Lucille (Hillman) Shannon.

He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1971. He worked at John Deere Foundry up to July 1974, when he was in a motorcycle race on a track in Vinton, IA. Bud gave that race his all but fell hard, which sadly left him physically and mentally disabled. He suffered from deep depression. Bud was a very giving and loving person. He had a heart of gold.

Survived by his dad of Waterloo, his brother Rick (Kim) Shannon of Olathe, KS, 2 sisters Shelly Shannon of Waterloo and Connie (Greg) Brewer of Cedar Rapids, 1 niece Sarah Shannon of Waterloo, 3 nephews Michael Terry of Weed, CA, Toby (who Bud called Joey) (Jennifer) Edmondson of Evansdale and Scott Shannon of Ottawa, KS, his aunts, uncles and many cousins.

Preceded in death by his mom and sister Geri Shannon.

Per Bud’s wishes he was cremated through Iowa Cremation in Cedar Rapids. Celebration of life is planned for August 15th 1-4pm at Loftys in Evansdale.