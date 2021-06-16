February 7, 1960-June 14, 2021

PARKERSBURG-Buck “Brian” Lee Nitcher, age, 61, of Parkersburg, Iowa, was born the son of Raymond Dale and Lucille F. (Berends) Nitcher on February 7, 1960, in Waterloo, Iowa. Buck graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1978. After high school, Buck worked at REC in Grundy Center, Iowa.

Buck was united in marriage with Laurie Stout at the Parkersburg United Methodist Church in 1981. Buck and Laurie owned and operated the Parkersburg Creamery. The couple later divorced. Buck married Stacy Marie Winterberg on July 21, 2007, in Lake City, Minnesota. Buck was currently employed at Heartland Windows.

Buck was a member of the Parkersburg United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Parkersburg Fire Department for over 30 years and served as the fire chief for 14 years. He enjoyed fishing, bowling and golfing. Buck loved going to his lake home in Minnesota and his many fishing trips to Canada. Buck’s greatest joy was spending time with his children and his grandchildren.

Buck died Monday, June 14, 2021, at his home, of natural causes. Buck is preceded in death by his wife of 13 years, Stacy on July 22, 2020; and his mother, Lucille Nitcher.