× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1936-2020)

Bryce D. Mabon, 84, of Waterloo, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at NorthCrest Specialty Care.

He was born May 28, 1936 at the family farm in Randalia, IA, the son of Hugh A. and Mabel J. Mabon. After graduating from Randalia High School in 1954, he served in the U.S. Army from 1955-1957. He married Ruth M. Hughes on July 6, 1957 at the Hawkeye Methodist Church.

Bryce worked as a salesman for Gamble Robinson for 29 years, and also managed concessions for NEITA Raceway for 11 years. He was part owner of his wife’s western square dance clothing store from 1972-2012. A born entertainer, making people happy was Bryce’s greatest joy. He loved to sing and was a professional square dance caller for 30 years.

Bryce is survived by his wife, Ruth; two daughters, Tanjala Kole of Waterloo and Sherene (Greg) Molnar of Denver, IA; two sons, Joel Mabon of Waterloo and Duane Mabon of Luverne, MN; 8 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Elwood (Harriet) Mabon and Lowell (Cleola) Mabon; his sister, Nayda Hrdlicka; an infant son, Douglas Duane; and an infant daughter, Trisha Ann.

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.