SHELL ROCK — Bryant Keith “Bry” Pierson, 54, of Shell Rock, died Monday, Sept. 9, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
He was born Aug. 7, 1965, in Waterloo, son of Edward and Gloria (Mehmen) Pierson. On April 23, 1993, he married Joyce Fink at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly.
He was a 1984 graduated of Cedar Falls High School. During his life he worked for Roberts and Dybdahl in Waterloo as a truss manager and for United Equipment Accessories in Waverly as an assembler.
Survived by: his wife; a son, Justin Pierson of Waverly; a daughter, Bekka Pierson of Shell Rock; his parents of Cedar Falls; a brother, Patrick (Karla) Pierson of Cambridge; and three nieces, Sydney, Paige and Allie.
Preceded in death by: a brother, Parnell Pierson; his maternal grandparents, Ruth and Okkie Mehmen; his paternal grandparents, Frank and Goldie Pierson; and an uncle, Richard Mehmen.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at St. Mary Catholic Church, with burial in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, both in Waverly. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly.
Memorials: may be directed to the family for later designation.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Bry’s greatest enjoyment in life was time spent with family, whether it was hunting and fishing with Justin and friends or attending Bekka’s basketball games with Joyce. Other things he liked were his dog Suzie, Chicago Cubs, Dallas Cowboys and watching the outdoor channel.
