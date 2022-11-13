Bryan Paul Benson

June 21, 1957-November 4, 2022

Bryan Paul Benson died on Friday, November 4, 2022, in Cedar Falls, IA after a long struggle with alcoholism. Bryan had a notorious love of laughter, friendship, and a story told well and repeated often. Bryan was anything but subtle, from his fashion sense to his devotion to the Green Bay Packers, he was all in.

Bryan was born on June 21, 1957 in Fargo, ND, but his most treasured memories were from his childhood in Rushford, MN. He graduated from Rushford High School and later from Waldorf College. Bryan met Janice (Johnston) in 1987, charming her into an Oldsmobile and in 1991, a marriage, though they later divorced. Bryan loved his long career in auto sales management where he honed his craft as an amateur comedian, much to the chagrin of his family who often had to endure the first retelling of a punchline he mostly remembered.

He is survived by Janice Benson of Independence, IA; son Luke Benson of Iowa City, IA; daughter Angie Swope of Seattle, WA; sisters Jaine Benson of Cedar Falls IA and Carrie Kaub of Key West, FL, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Bryan was preceeded in death by his parents, Howard and Janet Benson, of Cedar Falls, IA and his brother Bernt “Bernie” Benson, of South Haven, MI.

Despite our constant hope that he could overcome addiction, Bryan ultimately lost the battle. If you or someone you know needs help, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration through its national helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or visit findtreatment.samhsa.gov.

Funeral services will be at 2:00pm on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls with visitation at 1:00pm. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.