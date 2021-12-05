August 16, 1950-November 26, 2021

IOWA CITY-Bryan Lynn McClellan, 71, of Iowa City Ia, formerly of Greenwood De. and Hudson Ia, died Friday Nov 26 at Veterans Hospital, Iowa City. He was born August 16, 1950 in Waterloo Ia, the son of Lebert E. and Mary E. McClellan. He attended Hudson High School and graduated from Hawkeye Tech with a State of Iowa Welding Certification.

In 1970, Bryan married Mary Randall in Hudson Ia., they were later divorced. He entered the US Army in 1970, and on August 9th at 3am Pvt Bryan McClellan arrived at Bien Hoa AFB, Vietnam as a member of the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment (the Blackhorse ACR). On arrival he was told to “hustle off the plane as mortar rounds and 90mm rockets are common events”. “They directed me to the mess hall (called Alice’s Restaurant), debriefed me, and then gave me a bus ride to 11th Cav barracks at Tan Son Nhut Air Base for 2 days in-country training and issued weapons and uniforms for jungle war fare. We were treated more like men, not dumb children at boot camp. “Watch your s—t, don’t get carried away or you will get carried away.” “The next day I was transferred by ammo chopper to 3 I Troop of the 11th Cav deep in the jungle. My sergeant took me to my Sheridan and told me I would sleep next to the track under a small lean-to. I had arrived, too young to be scared.”

Returning from the war, Sgt McClellan worked at John Deere Waterloo as a production welder. He met Susan Robert of Waterloo and they were married at his childhood home in rural Hudson. He worked in the Wyoming oil fields and managed a grain handling construction crew across the middle and eastern states eventually settling in Greenwood Delaware with Susan to raise his family and teach welding at the Jr. College. They returned to Iowa recently where he worked for Randall Electric Co. in Iowa City.

Bryan was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Lisa Hundley, and a brother in law Gary Rickert. He is survived by three daughters, Erin (David) Singleton of Bampton UK, Lisa (John) Granville of Poolesville Maryland, and Jeniveve Longoria of Greenwood Delaware, one son Tom (Beth) Randall of Ozark Missouri, two sisters Margaret Rickert of Reinbeck and Kathleen (Larry) Bigelow of Independence, two brothers, Toby (Pamela) McClellan of Hudson and Jeffrey (Jo Ellen) McClellan of Dallas Center, eight grandchildren, Jeremiah and John Granville, Aden, Eden, Christina and Adaline Longoria (father David Longoria of Iowa City), Ruby and Mille Randall and many nieces and nephews.

A military memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family (Susan McClellan, 500 Terrace Road, Iowa City, Iowa, 52245).