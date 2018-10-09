WATERLOO — Bryan D. Joens, 56, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Oct. 6, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home following a lengthy illness.
He was born Feb. 16, 1962, in Waterloo, son of Larry and Sandra Bowers Joens. He married Peggy Schuler on April 16, 1988, in Waterloo.
He graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1980 and received a bachelor of arts in education from Simpson College in 1984. Bryan taught math and credit recovery at Waterloo East High School and physical education at Bunger Middle School. He coached sophomore baseball and was the East High varsity football coach for 11 seasons, and he also was the assistant basketball coach at Waterloo East.
Survived by: his wife; two daughters, Kelli Joens of Denver, Colo., and Lindsey Joens of Waukee; a son, Nick Joens of Iowa City; two sisters, Brenda (Steve) Everman of Hampton and Heidi (Mark) Sanman of Las Vegas; three brothers, Paul (Amy) Owen of Cedar Rapids, Andrew (Kwyn) Owen of Dubuque and Nick Owen of Wheat Ridge, Colo.; his mother, Sandra Joens of Waterloo; his stepmother, Nanette Joens of Hiawatha; his maternal grandmother, Ruth Bowers of Waterloo; five uncles, Bruce (Cathy) Bowers of Waterloo, Rick (Kirstan) Condit of Marshalltown, David Joens of Cedar Falls, Bob (Bobbie) Joens of La Porte City and Ken (Maurine) Joens of Portal, Ariz.; and two aunts, Sue (Ed) Halvorson of Waterloo and Carol (Larry) Chapman of New Hartford.
Preceded in death by: his father; two uncles, Kent Spiegel and Reed Spiegel; and his grandparents Delman Bowers, Elmer and Leona Joens.
Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at Waterloo East High School Auditorium, 214 High St. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12, at Locke Funeral Home.
Memorial fund: will be established.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.