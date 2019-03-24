Try 3 months for $3
Bryan D. Delagardelle

Bryan Delagardelle

(1963-2019)

WATERLOO — Bryan Dean Delagardelle, 55, of Springdale, Ark., died at home Wednesday, March 20, after a four-year battle with cancer.

He was born Aug. 22, 1963, in Waterloo, son of Eleanor and Arnold Delagardelle.

Survived by: his wife, Lesa Delagardelle; two sons, Mitchell (Winnona) Delagardelle and Steven (Daris) Delagardelle; a grandchild, Brysen, and another grandchild expected soon, all of Springdale; his mother, Eleanor Waschkat of Waterloo; his father, Arnold Delagardelle and Sally Sullivan of Cedar Falls; a brother, Craig (Doris Tunney) Delagardelle of Newport Beach, Calif.; a sister, Denise Schaefer of Waterloo; and the mother of his children, Shelby Delagardelle of Vinton.

Celebration of life: 2 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at Heritage Funeral Home Chapel in Springdale, Burial will be at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 28.

Bryan was a car enthusiast. He could fix just about anything. Bryan enjoyed traveling and especially looked forward to time on the beach.

