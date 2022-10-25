August 1, 1940-October 21, 2022

CHARLES CITY-Bruce White, 82, of Charles City, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Bruce White will be held at 11:30 a.m. on October 26, 2022 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charles City with Reverend Tom Heathershaw celebrating the Mass. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Charles City.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on October 25, 2022 at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City and will continue one hour before the funeral Mass at the church on Wednesday.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, is in charge of local arrangements.