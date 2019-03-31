Bruce W. Stammer

(1951-2019)
TRAER — Bruce William Stammer, 68, of Traer, died at home Thursday, March 29.
He was born Jan. 15, 1951, in Marshalltown, son of Lester and Beatrice (Robinson) Stammer. He married Kathy Kroeger on Feb. 23, 1974, at the Methodist Church in Toledo.
Bruce graduated with the North Tama class of 1971 and was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he was trained as a sharpshooter and served in Korea until 1973. He worked for John Deere for 34 years, retiring in 2008. He then went to work for Pioneer Seed in Reinbeck, sorting corn and loving the company of his coworkers.
Bruce was a member of the Traer American Legion where he served on the honor guard and distributed Cheer boxes at Christmas.
Survived by: his wife; his children, Dusty (Yvonne) Stammer of Evansdale, Amanda Stammer of Traer and Rachael Stammer of Waterloo; three grandchildren, Clowey, Brendon and Isabele; his sisters, Sarah Stock of Texas, Henri (Kenny) Tharp of Vinton and Linn (Mike) Neal of Reinbeck; and his dog, Daphne.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a sister, Jean.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 1, at Overton Funeral Home, Traer, with burial at Buckingham Cemetery, with military graveside rites by Traer American Legion Post 142. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. today, March 31, at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.
He enjoyed grilling, gardening (growing HOT peppers) and golf. Bruce loved the Hawkeyes and the Steelers. People were his passion, and he never met a stranger no matter where he traveled. He was a dedicated, hard-working man who spoke his mind in an honest, unfiltered, charming way.
