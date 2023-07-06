January 5, 1959-June 21, 2023

MARSHALLTOWN-Bruce W. Kaesser, age 64, of Marshalltown, Iowa passed away at the Iowa Veteran's Home in Marshalltown, IA on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Bruce was born on January 5, 1959, in Independence Iowa. He was the son of Merle and the late Doris (Pratt) Kaesser. Bruce graduated in 1977 from Central High School, Waterloo, Iowa.

Those left to cherish Bruce's memory is his father, Merle (Neva) Kaesser of Waverly, IA, his brother, Rodney (Paula) Kaesser, as well as cousins, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his mother, Doris Pratt Thomson, grandparents, Delbert and Nina Kaesser and Warren and Kathryn Pratt. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Iowa Veterans Home.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at the Iowa Veteran's Home for all the love and support they showed Bruce, while he was in their care.